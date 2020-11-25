Concern as government confirms English museums in Tier 3 must remain closed

Museum bodies have expressed concern after the UK Government’s announcement this week of a new tier system for England when the country reopens after the current lockdown on 2 December.

Tighter restrictions mean that indoor entertainment venues – including museums and galleries – in Tier 3 areas must remain closed next week, despite leisure venues such as libraries and gyms being allowed to reopen.

Before the current national lockdown, indoor cultural attractions in Tier 3 areas, where there is a “very high alert” for Covid infections, were able to remain open (although some local authorities chose to close them). This was welcomed at the time by some museums keen to provide a much-needed outlet to local communities.

A government bulletin this week said: “Indoor attractions must close, including museums and galleries. At mostly outdoor venues, including museums, galleries, sculpture parks, botanical gardens, and heritage sites, the indoor attractions must close, while the outdoor sections can remain open (indoor shops, through-ways and public toilets can also remain open).”

The Museums Association’s policy manager, Alistair Brown, said he would raise the disparity in a meeting with Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport officials this week.

He said: “We do want to have clarity on what the museum sector can expect, what tier they’re going to be in and what they need to plan for. There are lots of other organisations that will be allowed to open in Tier 3 and it’s not really clear why museums are not counted among them.

“The government has grouped museums in with other indoor entertainment venues and I would like to hear more from them about why that is the case. Museums are taking Covid-secure measures and there’s no reason to believe they are unsafe places to be.”

In Tier 3 areas, a maximum of six people from different households will be allowed to mix outdoors in public parks and gardens, including museum and heritage grounds. However, no household mixing is allowed indoors or in other outdoor spaces such as private gardens, expect among those in support bubbles.

Museums and galleries in Tier 1 (medium alert) areas will be allowed to reopen in a Covid-secure manner. A maximum of six people from different households are allowed to meet indoors or outdoors. A curfew of 11pm will be in place for most venues, including museums. Public attendance at indoor events must be limited to 50% capacity or 1,000 people, whichever figure is lower.

In Tier 2 (high alert) areas, similar rules to Tier 1 apply but household mixing indoors is not allowed, except among those in support bubbles. The Rule of Six applies to groups meeting in public parks and grounds.

The government is due to announce which areas are in which tiers tomorrow (26 November). Tier allocations will be reviewed every 14 days.

Covid regulations for museums vary in each UK nation. Institutions in Wales are now able to reopen after a two-week “fire-break” came to an end earlier this month, while those in Scotland must close if they are under Tier 4, the highest level of the country's recently revised Covid restrictions.

All museums and galleries in Northern Ireland remain closed, and will not be allowed to reopen when new regulations come into force on 27 November.