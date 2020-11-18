Art Not Oil campaign wins green award

The Art Not Oil campaign to end oil company sponsorship of the arts has been recognised at the Creative Green Awards 2020.

The initiative won the inaugural award for Best Campaign, one of two categories nominated by the public.

The Art Not Oil coalition uses performance in its campaign and also supports artists to speak out and involves arts workers. Its activities have led to the direct removal of oil sponsorship from the RSC, National Theatre, Southbank Centre, BFI and National Galleries Scotland, according to the Creative Green Awards.

The second new award, for Best Creative Programming, saw the judges vote for The Nest Collective’s reimagined Singing with Nightingales. Barred from their usual on-location celebration of birdsong in the woods of Sussex, the collective created an online evening of music and spoken word performed in response to the beauty of the natural world.

The Creative Green Awards also included the Pioneer Award for an organisation that has shown exceptional innovation on sustainability. This was won by Tate Galleries in a year that saw Tate Modern director Frances Morris address the need for business to recognise environmental impacts.

The Creative Green Awards are run Julie’s Bicycle, a charity that supports the creative community to act on climate change and environmental sustainability. They are run in partnership with Season for Change, a UK-wide cultural programme designed to inspire action on climate change.

“2020 has been the most challenging year for UK culture, yet the sector has continued to demonstrate leadership and innovation in their response to the climate crisis,” said Julie’s Bicycle CEO Alison Tickell. “Our Creative Green nominees show the immense impact culture can have and the leadership it can show as we head into 2021 and the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow.”

Creative Green is a Julie’s Bicycle programme that offers services to help organisations scope, understand, prioritise and advocate environmentally sustainable practices.