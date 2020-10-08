Fund launched for civic and university museums in Scotland

A new fund has been launched by Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) for civic and university museums in Scotland.

The Covid-19 Museum Development Fund is intended to help those organisations that were not eligible for the existing Recovery and Resilience Fund. It will support them to carry out projects that help build resilience and address the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

The fund is open to Accredited museums run by universities, local authorities and arm’s length external organisations. Grants of up to £60,000 will be distributed across two rounds, closing on 21 November 2020 and 5 February 2021.

Lucy Casot, CEO of MGS, said: “We are pleased to open the Covid-19 Museum Development Fund to civic and university museums. The fund will enable them to continue, or restart, their important work in communities through engagement, activities, and as spaces of inspiration and reflection.

“Museums and galleries are reacting to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic with innovative and resourceful plans to strengthen their resilience and adapt to a changing situation. We are here to support them.”

Meanwhile, independent museums that are eligible for the Recovery and Resilience Fund are urged to send in their applications before the rolling fund closes on 31 October.

MGS is also calling for details from Scotland’s museums and galleries on how they are managing in the current circumstances. A new survey, Emerging from Lockdown, has been launched to help to inform MGS’s discussions with the Scottish Government around immediate funding requirements and the future of the sector as it adapts to the effects of the pandemic.

Casot said: “To further our support for the sector we need an accurate understanding of the pressures facing museums and how these are evolving. We are deeply concerned about the financial uncertainty faced by the civic museums sector, in particular, but also the sector as a whole.

“The information gathered from our Emerging from Lockdown survey will allow us to continue to make the case for them, and all parts of the sector who need support, and will inform discussions around budgets for next financial year.”