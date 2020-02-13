Barbican, Beamish and Culloden Battlefield all featured in Euan’s Guide initiative

Cultural venues are among eight UK sites that have been recognised by disabled access charity Euan’s Guide for their outstanding welcome for visitors with disabilities.





The awards, now in their second year, recognise the best accessible venues in each regions and nations. They are based on public nominations and reviews shared on Euan’s Guide, a disabled access review website where disabled people, their family, friends and carers can find and share reviews on the accessibility of venues.





The cultural venues recognised are Barbican (London); Beamish, The Living Museum of the North (Northern England); and Culloden Battlefield (Northern Scotland).





The five other venues are Newquay Zoo (Southern England); Cadbury World (Midlands); Holyrood Distillery (Southern Scotland) Folly Farm (Wales); and George Best Belfast City Airport (Northern Ireland).





“Last year we awarded four venues across the UK,” said Euan MacDonald, the co-founder of Euan’s Guide. “This year we felt it was only fitting to recognise eight venues that stretch across the UK. Each of these venues has shown tremendous commitment to providing an excellent experience to all in 2019, making them ideal places to visit in 2020.”





Six of the eight venues have a Changing Places facility installed. Many of the winning sites provide step free access or have lifts installed to ensure that wheelchair users and those with mobility impairments can experience the venue in its entirety.





Euansguide.com is a charity founded in 2013 by MacDonald, a powerchair user, and his sister Kiki, after Euan was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.



