Lauren Broxton is a Walsall-based leather designer and heritage campaigner Image credit: Connor Walker

Online tour and live Q&A | Protecting a legacy: Craft, community and Walsall’s leather heritage

0900-0930, Wednesday 4 November

Online-only

This exclusive online event is a chance for delegates to discover more about Walsall’s rich leather-making history, the community-led campaign to save the town’s leather museum, and the vital role of heritage in the revival of the local leather industry.

Lauren Broxton is a Walsall-based leather designer and educator whose grassroots campaigning played a pivotal role in reversing the local council’s plans to relocate Walsall Leather Museum from its current home in an original 19th-century leather factory.

Lauren’s journey into leathercraft began at the museum, where childhood summer schools sparked a lifelong passion for the material and her hometown’s industrial heritage. In 2022, she established her bespoke leather brand, now selling internationally, while working with educational institutions to develop leathercraft skills provision for future generations.

On this walking tour, Lauren will guide delegates around the museum’s distinctive exterior and visit two further sites connected to Walsall’s leatherworking history.

Drawing on her experiences as a maker, educator and heritage campaigner, she will explore how civic museums can inspire creative careers, sustain traditional skills and strengthen the wider craft ecosystem.

Delegates will have the opportunity to watch the premier screening of the walking tour, followed by a live Q&A with Lauren.