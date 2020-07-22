Lincoln Castle and the Collection Museum are reserving times when the most vulnerable visitors will have priority access



Each Thursday between 10am and 11am, Lincoln Castle and the Collection Museum are offering priority access with a reduced number of tickets for visitors who are shielding.





Paul Mason, the visitor experience manager at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We recognise the reassurance our safety measures offer is a huge factor in whether people decide to visit.





"We hope by having an having an hour where we significantly reduce the number of people allowed in the venues, plus an extra enhanced clean before entry – will give those who are shielding the confidence to visit us.





"We're delighted to have safely reopened Lincoln Castle, its Wall Walk, Victorian Prison and its Magna Carta Vault, and the Collection Museum and many people have visited. Both sites have achieved Visit England's 'Good to Go' accreditation which means they are Covid- 19 secure."





Lincoln Castle said the scheme will continue once the government’s requirement for certain groups of people to shield officially ends on 31 July, and will be reviewed within the next two months.







The Collection Museum reopened on 13 July. Lincoln Castle fully reopened on the same day, although some parts of it have been open from May 23.





