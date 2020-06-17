But 26% say they will visit as soon as restrictions are lifted

Once museums reopen, 90% of those surveyed expect regular cleaning on touch points, such as door handles or interactive exhibits; 87% want safety and hygiene measures put in place; and 85% think spaces should allow for social distancing.







A further 84% think museums should limit the total number of people in a space, while 71% think pre-booked tickets should be available for exhibitions and events.







The Scotinform Cultural Survey was created by Sheena Muncie and Helen Duncan, the directors of Scotinform.



“Visitors expect that when they return museums will implement hygiene and social distancing measures to keep them safe while also expecting them to provide the welcoming and friendly atmosphere that they know and love,” Muncie says.







“Organisations will need to tread carefully between the two extremes as visitors re-emerge and re-engage and this will be particularly challenging for front-of-house staff.”







Of the 5,031 people who took part in the survey, 4,721 were museum visitors living in

Scotland. Of those, 81% said they had missed visiting museums during lockdown, with exhibitions and special events the most missed aspects of the experience.



71% were female and 48% were aged between 45-64.





