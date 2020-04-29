Initiative aims to support health and wellbeing under lockdown

Towner Eastbourne is delivering creative art bags to vulnerable households in collaboration with other local organisations providing lifeline services.







The initiative is the brainchild of Towner’s new learning team, Esther Collins and Willow Mitchell, who have partnered with local community groups including the Association of Carers and Eastbourne NetworX.

Collins, who is the head of learning at the East Sussex art gallery, said she hoped recipients would share what they have made and that she was looking forward to "seeing all the wonderful artworks". Communication and staying in touch are key aims of the initiative, in order to combat the loneliness and mental health issues for vulnerable people living in isolation.

What kind of socially engaged work is your organisation doing during lockdown? Let us know via Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and we’ll share it with the public as part of #MuseumfromHome day on 30 April.





