This year’s European Museum of the Year Awards and Conference is being in held in Cardiff and will be hosted by Amgueddfa Cymru (National Museum Wales).





The event takes place on 29 April-2 May and the early-bird booking deadline is 31 January. The theme of the conference is Museum Innovation and Cultural Democracy.





“This is a time of unprecedented political instability in Europe as a whole, and particularly in the four nations of the UK,” says a statement on the conference website. “Wales, as one of these nations, is unique in its efforts to create social and cultural policies that actively address the deep inequalities that exist between its citizens.”





The full conference programme will be available in mid-February. The event will include tours of museums in Wales.





The winner of last year’s award was the Rijksmuseum Boerhaave in Leiden, Netherlands. There are more than 60 museums nominated for the 2020 award, including V&A Dundee, National Museum of Scotland and St Fagans National Museum of History from the UK.





The conference hashtags are #EMYA2020 #EMYACaerdydd















