Blockbusters such as the Dippy Tour helped drive visits before Covid-19 forced closures



Visits to UK attractions rose by nearly 6% in 2019, with Scotland seeing an increase just shy of 10.5%.











“These figures demonstrate how popular and well-loved our fantastic array of visitor attractions are, and of their significance to local, regional and national economies,” says Bernard Donoghue, the director of Alva.









Yesterday, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Science Museum and the Natural History Museum announced plans to reopen on different days in August to avoid pressure on public transport. The museums said they anticipate 80% fewer visitors as a result of restrictions, including visitors having to book time slots.









The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva) 2019 figures show that museums in London benefited from a 4.2% rise in visits, with the English capital home to the top 10 most visited attractions across the UK.Tate Modern, which in 2018 knocked the British Museum off the top spot for the first time in 11 years, saw a 3.9% increase in visits in 2019 to achieve its highest ever number of visitors. But the British Museum has bounced back to regain first place, enjoying a 7% boost thanks to its temporary exhibition programme, which included shows on Munch, Manga and Troy.The figures show that, after London, it was museums in Scotland that drew the largest crowds. National Museum of Scotland and Edinburgh Castle occupied 12th and 13th place respectively, while Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow saw a 74% increase in visits thanks to the Dippy Tour and a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition.In Northern Ireland, Belfast’s Ulster Folk and Transport Museum saw an 18% rise in visitors during the year in which it hosted the Tim Peake Spacecraft touring exhibition. In Birmingham, the Museum Collection Centre enjoyed 27% more visits thanks to record-breaking open days.The buoyant year many museums enjoyed in 2019 has been over-shadowed by the continuing financial impact of Covid-19 on the sector – and Alva says its members now face a “difficult future and exceptionally challenging times”.“More than ever the public will be the saviours of the UK tourism industry and all of our members warmly welcome them to visit and show why our museums and galleries, historic houses and gardens, cathedrals and palaces, castles and zoos, safari parks and heritage sites, theme parks and churches aren't just important to the economy but also to our physical and mental wellbeing too.”