The National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced that the deadline to apply for its emergency Covid-19 funding has been extended to the end of July – and organisations can now use the money to help them reopen as lockdown restrictions are lifted.The £50m Heritage Emergency Fund was set up in late April to help organisations survive the significant impact of pandemic by meeting essential costs such as staff wages or utility bills.This means grants can now cover costs such as additional staff to manage queues; PPE for staff and volunteers; additional cleaning; or implementing contactless payment methods.Grants of between £3,000 and £50,000 or £50,000 and £250,000 are available.“This is still a time of great change and uncertainty for heritage organisations, and we are with them in heart and mind right now as they take uncertain steps back into a fast-changing world,” says Ros Kerslake, the chief executive of the National Lottery Heritage Fund.