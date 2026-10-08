The future of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam has been secured after the museum and the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science reached a settlement over funding for a major renovation.

The agreement follows a long-running dispute over government support for the project, which had raised questions about whether the museum would be able to carry out the work needed to keep its building safe and suitable for its collection.

The museum made international headlines in 2025 when it warned that without sufficient funding it would eventually be unable to remain open safely.

In a statement on 8 October, the museum said the settlement will allow it to finance the renovation, and “resolves the uncertainty over the museum’s future”.

Renovation work is expected to begin in autumn 2028 and will focus on essential maintenance, sustainability and future-proofing the building, which has been in intensive use for more than 50 years.

The museum needs to update ageing technical infrastructure, including climate-control systems, lifts and other installations, as well as address maintenance issues such as roof leaks.

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Most of the work will take place behind the scenes and is not expected to involve major changes to the building. The museum will remain partially open during the project and its permanent collection will continue to be accessible to visitors.

The museum's general director Emilie Gordenker said: “The renovation is necessary to preserve the building and the renowned collection for visitors, staff and future generations.

“We have reached a settlement with the ministry that is in the spirit of the agreement between the Dutch State and the founder of the museum, VW van Gogh. We are relieved and grateful to be able to move forward with this important project.”

Funding

The dispute centred on how much government funding should be provided towards the renovation and the museum's ongoing housing costs.

The museum had asked for an increase of €2.5m a year in its government subsidy, arguing that additional funding was necessary to finance the renovation and maintain the building over the longer term.

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It said it had already set aside more than €6m a year from its own resources towards the renovation and to cover lost income associated with the works.

However, the government had argued that its existing annual subsidy of €8.5m was sufficient for necessary maintenance, and that the museum could make greater use of its own resources or borrowing to fund the additional work.

According to plans set out in its Masterplan 2028, the museum's renovation project is expected to cost €104m, including around €76m worth of maintenance work, €23m for sustainability measures and €5m for improvements.

Legal dispute

The dispute led the museum to begin legal proceedings against the government, arguing that a 1962 agreement between the Dutch state and the Vincent van Gogh Foundation, the private foundation that runs the venue, placed an obligation on the state to provide suitable accommodation for the collection.

The government argued that it was meeting its obligations under the agreement.

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A court hearing was scheduled for February this year. Both sides then agreed to enter mediation, allowing the court proceedings to be postponed while negotiations took place.

The settlement announced this week brings the dispute to an end and clears the way for the renovation.

The museum was founded in 1973 after the artist's nephew, Vincent Willem van Gogh, transferred the family's collection to the newly created Vincent van Gogh Foundation. In return, the Dutch state legally committed to building and funding a permanent museum to house it.

The museum cares for the world's largest collection of works by Vincent van Gogh and attracts around 1.8 million visitors a year.