Manchester Museum has launched a partnership with a science centre in India designed to empower young people and support environmental action.

The collaboration with the Science Gallery Bengaluru, a public institution for research-based engagement in the Indian state of Karnataka, will focus on tackling some of the shared challenges facing both cities.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Following the agreement, Manchester Museum will draw on Science Gallery Bengaluru’s work with students to build programmes for young people, focused on learning, mentorship and the development of creative pathways.

Manchester Museum is part of the University of Manchester while the Science Gallery Bengaluru was founded by the Government of Karnataka and its academic partners are the Indian Institute of Science, National Centre for Biological Sciences and the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

This partnership builds on work Manchester Museum has done through its South Asia Gallery, a British Museum partnership, which is the first permanent gallery in the UK to celebrate the experiences and contribution of the South Asian diaspora.

Manchester Museum director Esme Ward said: “Bengaluru is a city driven by creativity and innovation, where there’s a tangible sense of care for the natural world and a commitment to creating opportunities for future generations.

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“The people and ideas I experienced on a previous visit there have helped to shape the work we do at Manchester Museum and there’s a strong sense of shared purpose between our two organisations. Science Gallery Bengaluru does an incredible job of inspiring young people and we’re excited to build on that in creating an even brighter future for communities here in Manchester.”

Science Gallery Bengaluru director Jahnavi Phalkey said: “At Science Gallery Bengaluru, we value research-based engagement and new ways of bringing science to the public. Our Nature Lab, part of the pioneering Public Lab Complex, is one way we continue to explore our commitment to the Anthropocene.

Science Gallery Bengaluru, a public institution for research-based engagement in the Indian state of Karnataka

“Visiting Manchester Museum and seeing how it puts community spaces into practice offers a valuable point of connection between our institutions. We are delighted to collaborate with Manchester Museum and explore how our two institutions can learn from each other.”

Manchester Museum, one of the UK's largest university museums, completed a £15m redevelopment in February 2023. It won the European Museum of the Year Award in 2025.

Science Gallery Bengaluru is the largest member of the global Science Gallery Network, with sister galleries in Melbourne and Monterrey.