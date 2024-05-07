Sámi Museum named European Museum of the Year 2024

The Sámi Museum Siida in Finland is the winner of the European Museum of the Year Award (Emya) 2024.

The prize was announced at the European Museum Forum conference in Portimão on 4th May.

The Indigenous museum, which is based in the town of Inari in the Sámi Homeland, opened in 1998 and is one of Northern Lapland’s most popular tourist destinations. The judges for Emya 2024 said it “distinguishes itself by enabling ethical participation and inclusive conservation practices”.

The Emya was established in 1977 under the Council of Europe to acknowledge excellence within the European museum community.

In her acceptance speech at the awards, Sámi Museum director Taina Pieski said: “Sámi Museum Siida, as an Indigenous museum, is primarily for the Sámi people themselves. But we are extremely pleased to see how our Sámi story resonates with the entire European museum community and people around the world.”

In a statement, the museum thanked its ancestors for their strength, love and support: “We hope that this award gives us strength to continue our important repatriation work for our community. For this work, we need the support of the entire European museum community so that the artefacts of our ancestors return home to Sápmi [the Sámi people's name for their traditional territory].”

Fifty museums were nominated for the awards this year. As well as the overall winner, the European Museum Forum announced a number of other awards.

The Council of Europe Museum Prize, which recognise museums that uphold democracy and human rights, went to Sybir Memorial Museum in Poland, which tells the story of successive deportations of people from Poland during the Soviet occupation.

Two UK institutions were among the winners: the Museum of the Home in London picked up the Meyvaert Museum Prize for Environmental Sustainability for its work to provide "visitors and the broader community with a historical and positive outlook on sustainability and environmentally minded practices".

The Museum of Making in Derby received a special commendation for "how it uses industrial heritage in a participatory way to enhance the skills of its visitors".

