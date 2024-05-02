Horniman Museum and Gardens appoints new chief executive

The Horniman Museum and Gardens has appointed ​Gordon Seabright as chief executive, following the departure of Nick Merriman at the end of last year.

Seabright will take up the position in June, coinciding with the start of the Horniman’s National Lottery Heritage Fund capital project, Nature + Love, to redisplay its natural history collections, revitalised underused areas of its outdoor spaces and create two new visitor attractions including a nature-themed play area.

Seabright has been chief executive of the Creative Land Trust, a charity tackling the loss of creative workspace for artists and makers in the UK, since 2020. He has previously held senior positions at a range of environmental and heritage charities, including the Eden Project, Cycling UK, the Royal Horticultural Society and English Heritage.

The Nature + Love project was awarded a £5.7m National Lottery Heritage Fund grant last summer. Capital works and a public fundraising campaign are due to start this summer, with the new outdoor spaces expected to open mid-2025.

The new natural history gallery, play area and public events programme will launch during the museum’s 125th anniversary year in 2026.

“Gordon’s blend of experience complements the talents within the team and will ensure we celebrate our 125th birthday in 2026 in great shape, including with the delivery of our Nature + Love project,” said Michael Salter-Church, the chair of the museum’s board of trustees.

“The Horniman is at the heart of the community in Forest Hill, but our relationships and reach are global. Gordon will help us capitalise on this sense of ‘place’ as well as attracting new visitors to see and learn about how human culture, ecology and the environment work together.”

Nick Merriman was chief executive and director of content at the Horniman for eight years. He left to take up the position of chief executive of English Heritage in February this year. Victoria Pinnington, the Horniman’s director of communications and income generation, has served as interim chief executive since then.

“What a privilege it is to join the brilliant team at the Horniman,” Seabright said in a statement. “The Horniman is a very special place, and we'll be working to make it even more successful for our local communities and for national and international audiences.”