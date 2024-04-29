The Zoological Society of London (ZSL) – the conservation charity that runs London Zoo and Whipsnade Zoo – has launched a public appeal for memories and artefacts for a bicentenary exhibition in 2026.

The History Hive project aims to build a collection that reflects different people’s experiences of the ZSL’s 200-year history. Its archive already includes rare items such as a first edition of Charles Darwin’s On the Origin of Species; a bear-shaped soap produced by Cullingfords to mark the birth of baby Brumas the polar bear at London Zoo in 1949; and a decorated ostrich egg from the 1931 opening of Whipsnade Zoo.

The society is now seeking everyday items – from vintage zoo toys, historic tickets and maps to photographs of visits and correspondence with the society. Over the next two years it will also collect first-hand testimony from visitors and former employees for a new oral history archive that aims to bridge knowledge gaps in its history.

“History Hive is an incredible opportunity for us to unearth the objects and material culture that bring to life our 200 years of history,” said Natasha Wakely, ZSL’s archivist.

“We can’t wait to share the submissions alongside our fascinating archive, which plays a critical role in preserving zoological knowledge and championing conservation action for generations to come.”

History Hive will culminate in an exhibition in 2026 in London Zoo. Those who have contributed their stories and objects will be invited to the exhibition’s launch.

The charity also plans to launch a programme of interactive displays, talks and trails in 2026, which will tell the story of the charity. The new oral history archive will also be launched in ZSL’s bicentenary year.

ZSL was founded in 1826 for “the general advancement of zoological science”. It coined the wods zoo and aquarium, and was also part of the origin story for A.A. Milnes’s Winnie-the-Pooh story, which was inspired by a black bear named Winnie befriended by the writer’s son Christopher Robin on a visit to London Zoo.