Mend supports 26 museum infrastructure projects in latest funding round

Twenty-six projects across England will share £22.6m in the third round of funding from the UK Government’s Museum Estate and Development fund.

Launched in 2019, the fund supports Accredited museums in England to deliver a better experience for visitors and staff; make access and environmental improvements; unlock income-generating opportunities; and protect buildings and collections.

The Dinosaur Isle museum on the Isle of Wight has been awarded £498,000 towards essential repairs. The museum, which opened in 2001, is home to more than 35,000 fossil specimens.

Museum curator and general manager, Martin Munt, said: "The staff at the museum are excited that we have received this vital funding, which will help ensure the long-term care of our island’s fabulous fossil heritage."

The Discovery Museum in Newcastle was awarded the largest grant in this round, receiving just over £3m for repair and refurbishment works.

Grants of more than £2m went to Chatham Historic Dockyard in Kent and the Almonry Museum and Tourist Information Centre in Evesham.

The latest round of Mend funding brings the total amount of investment so far to more than £62m for 93 museums. The stream is part of the wider Cultural Investment Fund, which also includes libraries.

The fourth round of Mend funding, worth £23.8m, was announced in February with a deadline of 18 April 2024 for expressions of interest.

Recipients in the latest round