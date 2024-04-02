Mend supports 26 museum infrastructure projects in latest funding round
Twenty-six projects across England will share £22.6m in the third round of funding from the UK Government’s Museum Estate and Development fund.
Launched in 2019, the fund supports Accredited museums in England to deliver a better experience for visitors and staff; make access and environmental improvements; unlock income-generating opportunities; and protect buildings and collections.
The Dinosaur Isle museum on the Isle of Wight has been awarded £498,000 towards essential repairs. The museum, which opened in 2001, is home to more than 35,000 fossil specimens.
Museum curator and general manager, Martin Munt, said: "The staff at the museum are excited that we have received this vital funding, which will help ensure the long-term care of our island’s fabulous fossil heritage."
The Discovery Museum in Newcastle was awarded the largest grant in this round, receiving just over £3m for repair and refurbishment works.
Grants of more than £2m went to Chatham Historic Dockyard in Kent and the Almonry Museum and Tourist Information Centre in Evesham.
The latest round of Mend funding brings the total amount of investment so far to more than £62m for 93 museums. The stream is part of the wider Cultural Investment Fund, which also includes libraries.
The fourth round of Mend funding, worth £23.8m, was announced in February with a deadline of 18 April 2024 for expressions of interest.
Recipients in the latest round
|Chatham Historic Dockyard
|Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust
|£2,318,400
|The Almonry Museum and Tourist Information Centre, Evesham
|Almonry Restoration Project
|£2,173,500
|Uppark House and Garden, West Sussex
|Essential Uppark
|£1,967,470
|Spalding Gentlemen's Society
|Important Enlightenment Collection at Risk from Building failure
|£1,845,335
|Bramall Hall, Stockport
|Bramall Hall Roof Restoration
|£1,674,877
|Powell-Cotton Museum, Kent
|Urgent & Critical Roof Repairs
|£1,138,152
|Leach Pottery, St Ives, Cornwall
|Leach Pottery: the next 100 years
|£715,000
|Green's Mill Science Centre, Nottingham
|Green's Windmill Programme of Urgent Repairs
|£685,104
|Bury Art Museum & Sculpture Centre
|Bury Art Museum Roof Project
|£589,545
|Millennium Gallery, Sheffield
|Millennium Gallery, Sheffield
|£577,858
|Jarrow Hall, Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum, South Tyneside
|Jarrow Hall, Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum
|£513,890
|National Maritime Museum Cornwall
|Building Works to address water ingress
|£499,000
|Killhope Museum, Bishop Auckland
|Industrial Heritage Rescue
|£498,280
|Dinosaur Isle, Isle of Wight
|Dinosaur Isle MEND 3
|£498,000
|Heugh Battery Museum, Hartlepool
|Essential Repairs to Heugh Gun Battery
|£497,534
|Lyn and Exmoor Museum, Devon
|Refurbish Lyn and Exmoor Museum
|£459,052
|William Morris Gallery, Walthamstow, London
|William Morris Gallery – Improving Our Environment
|£417,990
|Kiplin Hall, North Yorkshire
|Emergency Roofing Repairs
|£411,065
|Bexhill Museum
|Building resilience: Foundations for the future of Bexhill Museum
|£390,389
|Ipswich Museum
|Ipswich Museum Roof Repairs
|£376,850
|Museum of Bath Architecture
|Huntingdon Chapel Rescue and Revival
|£320,746
|Catalyst Science Discovery Centre and Museum, Widnes
|Urgent Infrastructure Improvements - Roof and Rendering
|£312,499
|Gallery Oldham
|Gallery Oldham Resilience Refresh
|£287,375
|Yorkshire Sculpture Park
|YSP The Cut Bridge
|£251,058
|The Coffin Works Museum, Birmingham
|Addressing the backlog: Future-proofing the Coffin Works
|£101,989