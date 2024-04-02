 Mend supports 26 museum infrastructure projects in latest funding round - Museums Association
  1. Museums Journal
  2. News
  3. Mend supports 26 museum infrastructure projects in latest funding round
News MEND

Mend supports 26 museum infrastructure projects in latest funding round

Dinosaur Isle museum on Isle of Wight and Discovery Museum in Newcastle among recipients
Capital projects MEND Redevelopment
Geraldine Kendall Adams
The Dinosaur Isle Museum has received almost £500,000
The Dinosaur Isle Museum has received almost £500,000 Wikimedia Commons

Twenty-six projects across England will share £22.6m in the third round of funding from the UK Government’s Museum Estate and Development fund.

Launched in 2019, the fund supports Accredited museums in England to deliver a better experience for visitors and staff; make access and environmental improvements; unlock income-generating opportunities; and protect buildings and collections.

The Dinosaur Isle museum on the Isle of Wight has been awarded £498,000 towards essential repairs. The museum, which opened in 2001, is home to more than 35,000 fossil specimens.

Museum curator and general manager, Martin Munt, said: "The staff at the museum are excited that we have received this vital funding, which will help ensure the long-term care of our island’s fabulous fossil heritage."

The Discovery Museum in Newcastle was awarded the largest grant in this round, receiving just over £3m for repair and refurbishment works.

Grants of more than £2m went to Chatham Historic Dockyard in Kent and the Almonry Museum and Tourist Information Centre in Evesham.

The latest round of Mend funding brings the total amount of investment so far to more than £62m for 93 museums. The stream is part of the wider Cultural Investment Fund, which also includes libraries.

The fourth round of Mend funding, worth £23.8m, was announced in February with a deadline of 18 April 2024 for expressions of interest.

Recipients in the latest round

Chatham Historic DockyardChatham Historic Dockyard Trust£2,318,400
The Almonry Museum and Tourist Information Centre, EveshamAlmonry Restoration Project£2,173,500
Uppark House and Garden, West SussexEssential Uppark£1,967,470
Spalding Gentlemen's SocietyImportant Enlightenment Collection at Risk from Building failure£1,845,335
Bramall Hall, StockportBramall Hall Roof Restoration£1,674,877
Powell-Cotton Museum, KentUrgent & Critical Roof Repairs£1,138,152
Leach Pottery, St Ives, CornwallLeach Pottery: the next 100 years£715,000
Green's Mill Science Centre, NottinghamGreen's Windmill Programme of Urgent Repairs£685,104
Bury Art Museum & Sculpture CentreBury Art Museum Roof Project£589,545
Millennium Gallery, SheffieldMillennium Gallery, Sheffield£577,858
Jarrow Hall, Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum, South TynesideJarrow Hall, Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum£513,890
National Maritime Museum CornwallBuilding Works to address water ingress£499,000
Killhope Museum, Bishop AucklandIndustrial Heritage Rescue£498,280
Dinosaur Isle, Isle of WightDinosaur Isle MEND 3£498,000
Heugh Battery Museum, HartlepoolEssential Repairs to Heugh Gun Battery£497,534
Lyn and Exmoor Museum, DevonRefurbish Lyn and Exmoor Museum£459,052
William Morris Gallery, Walthamstow, LondonWilliam Morris Gallery – Improving Our Environment£417,990
Kiplin Hall, North YorkshireEmergency Roofing Repairs£411,065
Bexhill MuseumBuilding resilience: Foundations for the future of Bexhill Museum£390,389
Ipswich MuseumIpswich Museum Roof Repairs£376,850
Museum of Bath ArchitectureHuntingdon Chapel Rescue and Revival£320,746
Catalyst Science Discovery Centre and Museum, WidnesUrgent Infrastructure Improvements - Roof and Rendering£312,499
Gallery OldhamGallery Oldham Resilience Refresh£287,375
Yorkshire Sculpture ParkYSP The Cut Bridge£251,058
The Coffin Works Museum, BirminghamAddressing the backlog: Future-proofing the Coffin Works£101,989
