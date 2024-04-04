European sector body presents recommendations for AI in museums

The Network of European Museum Organisations (Nemo) has published three recommendations on the development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the museum sector. The recommendations were discussed and presented to policymakers at an international conference in Brussels on 20 March.

The recommendations support museums in identifying their role in the rapid development of AI technology, citing museums’ potential as places to negotiate technological developments with their communities and offer spaces to learn, experience and build knowledge.

Nemo urged policymakers to develop a political vision and regulatory framework for museums in the context of AI progress, while recognising the potential of museums as partners in the development of ethical practices related to emerging technologies.

The network also outlined that financial resources and long-term funding must be allocated for infrastructure, equipment and training of staff, and that a European competency hub should be established to bring together knowledge and resources from experts and practitioners for the sector.

The three recommendations in full A political vision for museums and cultural heritage in an AI driven society

Recognising the unique position of museums and cultural heritage as pillars of trust within society, it is imperative to integrate them into a regulatory framework. Artificial intelligence in museums needs to be addressed and shaped so that technological developments do not simply reshape museums from the outside. Collaborative efforts between governments, regulatory bodies, and museum professionals can ensure that museums play a pivotal role in the development of ethical practices related to emerging technologies. Financial investments to apply AI successfully in the public cultural domain

Financial resources must be allocated for infrastructure, equipment and highly qualified human resources, enhancing museums’ professional capacities. AI needs to source high-quality, interoperable data and properly described metadata. Copyright issues must be resolved. Museum professionals need adequate skills to perform these tasks, to keep pace with rapidly evolving AI capabilities and to address sector-specific concerns. Furthermore, standing commitments to support the cultural heritage sector should be expanded to ensure the quality and quantity of digitalisation required by Cultural Heritage Data Spaces and the European Collaborative Cultural Heritage Cloud. Establishment of a European AI innovation hub for cultural heritage

To foster creativity, innovation and collaboration, to centralise expertise and knowledge and to face challenges for the sector associated with AI, there is a need for a dedicated competency centre in Europe. This space would serve as a hub to bring together expertise and practices, knowledge and resources in a network of and for professionals, ensuring digital innovation and development across the diverse European cultural heritage sector – in alignment with the values of human-centred design, privacy, and open-source practices.

The one-day conference addressed the need for the sector to proactively shape and lead the implementation of AI. It also highlighted how museums can engage in the broader conversation about the impact of AI, using their position as reliable, trusted institutions to support public understanding of new technologies in the face of misinformation.

The conference was co-organised by Nemo, Faro, Icom Wallonie-Brussels, Icom Flanders and the House of European History.