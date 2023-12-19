Museum Tech: A Digital Festival for Museums

Image: National Museums Scotland

The potential of digital tools – from social media platforms to AI software – to support museums’ work has never been greater. Increasingly, museums are embedding strategic approaches and recognising that digital products are just another tool to achieve their goals around social impact, audience engagement and collections development.

Through a mix of provocations, case studies, panel discussions and demonstrations, our popular one-day conference returns for 2024 with a focus on the creative and innovative ways museums are using digital innovations. From digital learning to gamification, the event considers human-centred approaches to creating engaging content.

Delegates also have the chance to hear more about how AI is shaping different areas of work, from collections management and operations to the visitor experience. And there will be discussions around the ethics of the sectors’ digital explorations.

This event takes place in-person and includes demonstrations and exhibition stands.

A full programme will be available in due course. The day includes refreshments and a vegetarian/vegan lunch.

We aim to present a diverse range of speakers from across the UK and internationally at our one-day conferences. If you are interested in speaking at one of our events, or have a project you’d like to see explored, please tell us more by emailing the Events Team.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £80

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £105

Non-member – £160

Not a member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide five free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 17 March 2024.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. Your confirmation and joining instruction emails will go to the email address you use to log in to the website.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.

Sponsorship

This event has the opportunity for businesses working in digital technologies to have a speaking slot and table top presence.

Click here to find out more or email Abigail.