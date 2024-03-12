Museum X among winners of Activist Museum Award 2024

The University of Leicester’s Research Centre for Museums and Galleries (RCMG) has announced three winners of its Activist Museum Award 2024.

UK-based Museum X, Salt Museum in Greece and international collective Lusophone Museum of Sexual Diversity have all been recognised for their work to foster activist thinking within the museum community.

They have each been awarded £1,000 to support the development of their ideas and invited to showcase their work with students, researchers and practitioners across the cultural sector.

Museum X, based in London, is an experimental museum bringing people, places, and stories together to test ideas and reimagine African and Caribbean heritage. Salt Museum in Messolonghi, Greece, works to promote sustainable salt harvesting through education and awareness. Lusophone Museum of Sexual Diversity works to recover the history, reaffirm the present, and design the future of LGBTQ+ communities across 10 countries and regions in Africa, America, Asia and Europe whose official language is Portuguese.

Sandra Shakespeare, the founder director of Museum X, said: “This is incredible news for Museum X - I am deeply honoured to accept the esteemed Activist Museum Award as the UK recipient.

“This award will not only empower our experimental platform but also bolster our research efforts in exploring narratives of Black cultural heritage while reimagining new forms of museums. It truly underscores the collective dedication of all who have contributed to our vision.”

Despina Kanelli, the manager of Salt Museum, said: “In its role as an activist, the Salt Museum not only preserves local heritage but also champions the fragile ecosystem. Through responsible social engagement, community mobilization, and fostering a sense of togetherness, it leaves an indelible mark on both visitors and the local community.”

And Franco Reinaudo, artistic director of Lusophone Museum of Sexual Diversity, said: “As a new and distinct museum, the recognition and visibility as an award winner, draws attention to the museum's mission and accomplishments, both within the activist community and among the public.

“The heightened visibility has the potential to attract a greater number of visitors, volunteers, and potential collaborators, thereby enhancing the museum's impact and reach.”

The awardees were nominated by the research centre’s honorary fellows and collaborators: Janet Dugdale, executive director of museums and participation at National Museums Liverpool and newly elected board member of the Museums Association, and Mathieu Viau-Courville, the director of the Office de coopération et d'information muséales at Université de Bourgogne in France.

The award was launched in 2019 and is a vision of Robert R James in recognition of the pioneering work of Richard Sandell, co-director of RCMG.

Previous recipients of the award include People’s History Museum in Manchester, the Museum of Homelessness and Jean Campbell.