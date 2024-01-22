Scottish Government accepts recommendations of empire and slavery group

The Scottish Government has accepted the recommendations of the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums (ESSM) steering group.

Set up to advise on how Scotland’s museums and galleries can better reflect the country’s role in empire, colonialism, and historic slavery, the steering group published a report in 2022 outlining its six recommendations.

The recommendations include the creation of a dedicated space to address Scotland’s role in empire, colonialism and historic slavery. The report also recommends that museums involve the people of Scotland in shaping their work, and that the Scottish Government demonstrates support for restitution and repatriation of looted or unethically acquired items in Scottish collections.

The government says it fully accepts the recommendations but will be unable to provide the suggested £5m in funding required for the work due to budgetary pressures. It has committed £200,000 in the current financial year to enable work to start on addressing the recommendations.

Culture minister Christina McKelvie said: “I warmly welcome the steering group’s report and recommendations, which we have considered very carefully. Following in-depth discussion with the steering group, I am pleased to confirm the Scottish Government fully accepts all six recommendations, including the creation of a dedicated space to address Scotland’s role in empire, colonialism and historic slavery.

“While budgetary pressures mean we are not currently able to commit to the group’s suggestion of £5m for this work, the Scottish Government has provided funding of £200,000 in 2023/24 to enable the steering group and Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) to begin work addressing the recommendations, including scoping out the format of a new organisation to progress the creation of a dedicated space and national guidance around the repatriation of objects from Scottish institutions.”

Jatin Haria, elected chair of the steering group and executive director at the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights, said: "We welcome the Scottish Government's acceptance of all six of our recommendations, as well as the acknowledgement of all the previous work that has got us to where we are today.

“The Steering Group is determined to work with the wider museum sector to bring the recommendations to fruition. We understand that finances are tight, and although more will be needed, the money that the Scottish Government has committed will be useful to kick start a long term process that will finally allow Scotland to properly tell it's story of involvement in empire, slavery and colonialism in a coherent way.

"We can't expect to resolve the racial inequalities that persist today without a better understanding of the history which brought us to this point."

MGS says it is now working to support the sector to take the next steps in addressing the recommendations.

The organisation's chief executive, Lucy Casot, said: “MGS welcomes this significant announcement by the Scottish Government and the recognition of the importance of undertaking the work recommended by the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums Steering Group.

“Since their publication in 2022, the recommendations have not just shaped MGS’s work, but how we work as an organisation to collectively support the sector to engage with, and tell the stories of, all of Scotland’s people.

"We are already seeing brilliant work by museums and galleries across the country collaborating with local communities impacted by the legacies of slavery and empire to create more inclusive heritage spaces. I am excited about the future of a museum sector that is truly inclusive, trusted and engaged with by all of Scotland’s people, and the role that MGS can play in supporting this work.”

The government’s response has been welcomed by sector bodies. Sharon Heal, director of the Museums Association (MA), said: “The MA warmly welcomes the Scottish Government response to the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums recommendations, which accepts all six recommendations. This is a significant milestone that has only been possible thanks to the steering group and the work of activists before to make change happen.

“We are pleased to see the Scottish Government commit £200,000 to allow work to begin to deliver these recommendations but we recognise that much more investment will be needed to create a dedicated space to address Scotland’s role in empire, colonialism, and historic slavery.”

The launch of the Scottish Government’s response was marked at an event at the Hunterian museum in Glasgow.

Speakers highlighted anti-racist programmes in Scotland’s museums, including MGS’s Delivering Change programme, a three-year initiative developed in response to the recommendations, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Scottish Government.