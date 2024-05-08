Ely Museum ‘devastated’ after theft of bronze age treasures

The East Cambridgeshire gold torc was acquired by Ely Museum in 2017 Cambridgeshire County Council

Two gold items dating from the bronze age have been stolen from Ely Museum in Cambridgeshire.

Thieves broke into the museum in the early hours of Tuesday 7 May and stole the East Cambridgeshire gold torc and a gold bracelet.

The museum remained closed on 7 and 8 May as police continue to investigate the theft.

Detective inspector Kiri Mazur of Cambridgeshire Police said she was looking for two suspects on e-scooters who are believed to be involved in the burglary.

Thieves also stole this bronze age gold bracelet Cambridgeshire County Council

Mazur said: “The theft of these items is despicable, and we are focused on identifying the offenders, tracing the items, and returning them to their rightful place. We are working closely with staff at Ely Museum to follow all lines of enquiry.”

Investigators are focusing on the museum, and the area immediately around it, including its car park and nearby council offices, between 12am and 2am.

The East Cambridgeshire gold torc is described as the museum’s “most prized object”. Around 3,000 years old, it measures 126cm and weighs 730g of almost pure gold, making it one of the longest and heaviest torcs ever found in Britain.

The item was found in 2015 by a metal detectorist in a farmer’s field, and acquired by Ely Museum in 2017 following a fundraising campaign.

“We are devastated by the loss to the museum and to the local heritage of the region,” said Ely Museum curator Elie Hughes. “It is a huge blow after the incredible support from the community in acquiring the torc in 2017. Our priority now is working with the police to locate the stolen objects.”

The purchase of the torc was supported with a grant of £10,000 from the Museums Association’s Beecroft Bequest, alongside funding from the National Heritage Memorial Fund, Arts Council England, the Victoria & Albert Museum, Art Fund, the Headley Trust and local donations.

Neil Mackay, head of finance at the MA, said: “As a funder of the acquisition of the torc, we share the museum’s anger and sadness at this theft.

“The Beecroft Bequest helps to fund acquisitions such as this so that they can be enjoyed by the public; it is very disappointing that it has been stolen and we very much hope that it can be recovered and go back on public display as soon as possible.”