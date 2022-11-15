Museums Galleries Scotland to develop programme based on empire and slavery report

Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) is to develop a new programme based on the recommendations of the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums report published earlier this year.

The report urged museums to promote cultural democracy and participation for all.

MGS has received preliminary funding to develop a new programme, Delivering Change, to help the sector implement “fully equitable, human-rights based approaches” to representing previously unheard voices in Scottish museums.

The programme would support between 70 and 100 museums from across Scotland to make clear changes in the ways in which they work, especially around how they use participatory approaches to involve communities.

The programme is beginning with a development phase during which the delivery and actions will be determined by an expert advisory group working with a programme manager and an MGS-based project team. The expert advisory group members have lived and professional experience of inclusive participatory practices.

The “human rights-based approach” is an approach that aims to put people's rights at the centre of project planning and delivery, and redress discriminatory practices.

“[This approach] aims to empower all people in Scotland to participate freely in cultural life; to understand and explore their own culture and the cultures of others,” says MGS.

The development phase of the project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Scottish Government. The funding will support work towards an application for a larger delivery grant which, if secured, will fund the full roll out of the project.

“We’re delighted to work with the expert advisory group to kick off the development phase of the Delivering Change programme,” said Lucy Casot, CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland.

“Through it we will support museums to work with all of their audiences and increase cultural democracy. Enhancing inclusive participation and increasing cultural democracy is a key part of our role as the national development body for museums and galleries in Scotland, as we build on our learning from the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums project.”