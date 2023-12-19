Shakespeare Birthplace Trust announces community and learning hub

Plans to turn an empty retail unit into a multi-purpose learning and engagement venue at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust have received financial backing from the Stratford-upon-Avon District Council.

It is hoped that the venue will act as a hub for local community groups, as well as hosting school visits and other events. The development is part of the trust's community-first initiative that seeks to enhance the cultural atmosphere of the town.

Plans for the venue at 22 Henley Street, formerly the site of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill store, outline the potential for multi-use rooms, an accessible street-facing gallery and exhibition spaces for local artists. The project is part of a wider museum strategy to welcome more groups from a wide and diverse range of backgrounds.

Paul Whiting, head of marketing at the trust, said: “This will enable us to welcome larger school, college, and university groups as well as provide a dynamic mixed use, community venue in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Once open, the venue will host paid-for activities, including school workshops and lifelong learning events as well as offering a host of free-to-access learning and community events throughout the year.”

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has been engaging with local stakeholders over the past six months, including a community-focused consultation, to scope out the the needs of local communities and develop the concept of the new space.

It has already pledged a commitment to accessibility in its primary venues, offering access to the centre via a pedestrianised street, ambulant toilets and low-level lighting, and Whiting says a similar model will be used for the new venue.

“The trust is committed to delivering a welcoming and accessible environment for all audiences, and this ethos is at the heart of the planning," he said.

“We will be working closely with a number of consultants and partner organisations, all with access to lived experience to ensure that the hub is an accessible venue for all audiences.”