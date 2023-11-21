Land reform legislation could put Scottish museums at risk of a fine

Museums and galleries in Scotland may be at risk of a fine of up to £5,000 if they fail to submit details to a new land ownership register.

The Scottish Government has passed legislation to help improve transparency about land ownership by making information about those who have a controlling interest in land publicly available.

The Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land in Scotland (RCI) launched in April 2022 and requires those who ultimately make decisions about the management or use of land – even when they are not necessarily registered as the owner – to submit their details.

Registered owners of land or property in Scotland, or registered tenants with a lease of more than 20 years where someone else has a controlling interest in that land or property, are legally obliged to act before 1 April 2024. Organisations that fail to register by this date risk a fine for non-compliance.

The onus is on the individual or organisation to check if they are in scope and to register if required. Even those that are not in scope right now are advised to be aware of the legislation as their circumstances may change in the future and bring them into scope.

Registers of Scotland is available to help this process, although it is unable to provide legal advice. Its customer services team is available on 0800 169 939.