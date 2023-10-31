More than 45 venues take part in Welsh Museums Festival 2023

Museums across Wales are running special events and activities this week for the Welsh Museums Festival, which runs from 28 October to 5 November.

The event is funded by the Welsh Government and aims to celebrate museums in Wales and increase publicity and footfall for the sector.

More than 45 large and small museums are taking part in this year’s festival, offering a range of mostly free activities including a “climate rave” in Rhayadar, a potion-making workshop in Ceredigion and storytelling in Cardiff.

A new Wales History Trails Passport Challenge has been launched requiring museum-goers to visit six museums of their choosing until 24 April. Passport holders can then enter a prize draw to win two free National Trust family day passes and wireless Bluetooth headphones.

Deputy minister for arts and sport, Dawn Bowden said: “The Welsh Government is delighted to fund the Welsh Museums Festival through the Welsh Museums Federation.

“The festival is an excellent opportunity for us to highlight the contributions of the local museums sector and showcase the diversity of museums across Wales. With half term taking place this week there are plenty of opportunities for people to discover what their local museum has to offer.”

Rachael Rogers of the Welsh Museums Federation said: “The festival is a great opportunity to showcase the amazing work done by museums across the country. Our museums not only offer visitors the chance to learn about our Welsh heritage, but they also promote the Welsh language, and they offer free events in a warm and welcoming space which is more important than ever."

Museums across Wales also participated in an advocacy event at the Senedd earlier this month organised by sector bodies including the Museums Association, Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales, and the Welsh Museums Federation, where museum representatives met with ministers and policymakers to promote the work of the Welsh sector. The event was hosted by Heledd Fychan and featured a speech by Bowden.