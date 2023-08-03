Wellcome Collection sheds digital roles in restructure

The Wellcome Collection is losing three digital roles as it restructures ahead of the launch of a new organisational strategy.

The new structure will see digital engagement split between two newly enlarged departments: curatorial and collections/digital.

Museums Journal understands that three mid-senior roles from the London museum’s digital engagement team have been cut in the shake-up.

A spokesman for the Wellcome Collection told Museums Journal that the restructure was not a “cost-cutting exercise” but part of a new strategy that will be launched shortly.

He said: “Wellcome Collection is embarking on an ambitious new strategy and making some changes to our structure to ensure we can deliver it. A small number of staff have decided to leave us at this time.

“This isn’t a cost-cutting exercise and we expect the number of staff working at Wellcome Collection will stay roughly the same. Our museum, library, shop and cafe are all open as usual, including our free exhibitions and events programme.”

The Wellcome Trust announced in June that it was considering moving from its Euston home in order to reach its target of reaching carbon net zero by 2030.

The trust said it was exploring "the possibility of relocating its office space and the Wellcome Collection to an alternative central London location as another route to its 2030 goal. Both refit and relocation options will seek to ensure improved accessibility for visitors and staff."

The trust has said that the buildings that house its offices and the Wellcome Collection present significant decarbonisation challenges and would require extensive renovation. The survey work will continue throughout the year before making recommendations next year.

Paul Schreier, interim chief executive of Wellcome, said: “In common with many organisations, we are looking at ways to bring our buildings up to date and minimise future energy usage. We are at the information-gathering stage of determining what the best way for us to do this is.

“Both a refit and a relocation are significant and resource-intensive options. However, doing nothing is not an option. Climate change is one of the biggest threats to human health we face today, and we all have a part to play in building a more sustainable future.