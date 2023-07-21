Roald Dahl Museum announces steps to address legacy of author’s racism

The Roald Dahl Museum is to develop free resources for schools as part of its commitment to anti-racism.

Following its 2020 apology for antisemitic remarks made by the children’s author, the Buckinghamshire museum engaged with several organisations within the Jewish community, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Community Security Trust and the Antisemitism Policy Trust, to develop a response to the legacy of Dahl’s racism.

The consultation found that the museum would not be the right organisation to deliver direct education about antisemitism, but that its response should instead be constructive and encourage positive action.

The museum published a statement this week outlining its commitment to anti-racism “through being more welcoming, inclusive, diverse and equitable”.

The museum described Dahl’s racism as “undeniable and indelible” and said it condemns all racism directed at any group or individual. The statement added: “What we hope can also endure is the potential of Dahl’s creative legacy to do some good.”

As part of this, the museum is developing resources for primary schools to explore the United Nation Convention on the Rights of the Child through characters and incidents in Roald Dahl stories.

The statement said: “We saw there was an opportunity to support teaching in primary school through developing Key Stage 2 resources exploring children’s rights through the experiences of Roald Dahl’s child heroes.

“We believe that free resources that help people understand universal, inalienable rights is a constructive way to help combat prejudice.”

A focus group of teachers tested and reviewed the resources as they were developed. The Rights of the Child resources will be available to download for free in autumn 2023.

The museum said: “This has been a careful and considered process. We have listened to members of the Jewish community, and we have listened to teachers who we hope will use the resources.”

The museum has vowed not to repeat Dahl’s antisemitic statements publicly but said it will keep a record of what he wrote and said in its collection so it is not forgotten.