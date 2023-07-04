Museums in Scotland required to pay Living Wage to apply for public funding

Museums and galleries in Scotland are required to pay all of their workers at least the real Living Wage to apply for grants, following changes to funding criteria introduced by Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS).

The funding and development body has aligned its criteria to the Scottish Government’s Fair Work First policy, which applies to grants and public contracts being awarded by and across the public sector. Fair Work is also a priority area in MGS's recently launched strategy for 2023-30.

On 1 July, MGS introduced two elements of the government’s guidelines on fair working practices: that all workers within an organisation must receive at least real Living Wage, which is currently £10.90 per hour; and that all workers are to be provided with appropriate channels for effective voice.

Applicants will also need to demonstrate their awareness of, and commitment to, Fair Work principles by including a supporting statement on their website.

The government’s full list of Fair Work principles is:

payment of at least the real Living Wage ;

providing appropriate channels for effective workers’ voice, such as trade union recognition;

investment in workforce development;

no inappropriate use of zero hours contracts;

action to tackle the gender pay gap and create a more diverse and inclusive workplace;

offering flexible and family friendly working practices for all workers from day one of employment; and,

opposing the use of fire and rehire practice.

MGS has produced Fair Work Resources for Employers page to help museums find support and guidance towards becoming a Fair Work employer. It encourages museums to seek accreditation from the Living Wage Foundation.

Museums Journal understands that there is concern about the blanket approach taken by MGS, with some organisations warning that the changes may prove unaffordable for them. There have been calls for the criteria to be broadened to recognise organisations that are working towards the Living Wage.

The changes echo the Museums Association’s recent Salary Research and Recommendations, which stipulate that all employees and freelancers should be paid the Living Wage as a minimum.

In an update to members, MGS grants manager Catherine Myers said: “We recognise that many museums have been on the Fair Work journey for several years now as we work towards the ambition of being a fair paid sector, however for others this may feel new and unfamiliar. If you are at all unsure about these requirements we encourage you to contact us to discuss your own situation and we will provide you with support and guidance to understand how these requirements may affect your organisation.”