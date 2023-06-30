Young V&A shapes up for a new generation

Young V&A is preparing to welcome visitors through the doors this weekend following a child-led £13m redevelopment.

The venue has shifted its mission from being a museum of childhood to a museum for children, aimed primarily at audiences from 0-14 but designed to appeal to visitors young and old.

Developed with the help of a youth collective and consultation with more than 20,000 children, the revamp sees the museum’s permanent collection divided into three themed galleries: play, imagine and design.

The Grade II* listed building's central hall has been restored and rechristened as the Town Square, a communal space where visitors can relax and run around during their visit.

The opening Play gallery features a mini museum for babies and toddlers, with sensory, interactive features alongside colourful objects from the collections ranging from 2,300 BC to the present day.

Rather than thematic or chronological displays, this section groups objects by colours and alphabet letters: a fish toy from Ancient Egypt sits alongside a modern plushie goldfish, while commissioned poems from writers such as Joseph Coehlo and Michael Rosen encourage children to engage with language and objects in new ways.

The redisplay offered a unique opportunity for curators to “have fun”, says the V&A communications manager, Jessica Strawson. Rather than displaying objects from its own discrete collection, as was the case in the previous iteration of the museum, the new venue draws objects from across the V&A’s vast collections.

“Curators would come in saying 'I need to find everything that’s blue' – it was a different way of working,” she says.

The galleries move from engaging basic motor and learning skills to more creative displays and activities for older children. The Imagine galleries feature a story-telling room where children are encouraged to write their own stories prompted by objects from the collection.

Consultation showed high demand for the new museum to have a space for performance, leading to the creation of a mini theatre complete with stage lights and a dress-up room, alongside objects from the V&A’s theatre and performance collections such as a life-size model of Frankenstein’s Monster.

Gaming was also high on the children’s wish list and the museum features an arcade with vintage and modern games including Minecraft and Dungeons & Dragons. The Town Square has also been rebuilt in Minecraft, with each door taking players through to a different, user-created world.

The museum’s extensive collection of doll’s houses are among its most beloved objects; now instead of being grouped by period these are laid out on a street that matches the layout of the streets outside.

The ambitious redisplay puts well known artworks by David Hockney and Katsushika Hokusai’s Great Wave off Kanagawa alongside artworks produced by children during the pandemic.

Upstairs, the design gallery explores sustainable materials, production techniques and the role of design in changing the world. Every six months a new designer-in-residence will work onsite, and run workshops and design challenges for visitors.

Although the museum stayed as close the brief of its young consultants as possible, a number of compromises inevitably had to be made. A spiral slide at one end of the central hall had to be dropped due to safeguarding fears that it would separate children from their parents too easily.

The project celebrates and restores the building’s iconic Victorian architecture – original windows have been uncovered allowing natural light to flood into the space, and the 19th century marble mosaic floor has been restored and revealed. Spaces have been designed with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, with significant improvements to circulation and noise.

Young V&A is the latest site to open in the V&A’s ambitious capital development progamme, which also incudes a new photography centre and the V&A East Storehouse.

The museum is hosting a free Summer Festival featuring activities and performances on 8 and 9 July.

V&A director Tristram Hunt said: “The V&A believes in the transformative power of creativity, and that it’s critical we work – across all our sites – to support and develop the next creative generation.

“Young V&A has been designed with and for our youngest audiences – inspired by the way we learn, play and experience the world. It is a place where they can have fun, be imaginative and take inspiration from the V&A’s incredible collections. The museum is the first of its kind and by continuing to work in partnership with teachers and schools, locally and across the country, it will become a national resource for supporting the teaching of art and design.”