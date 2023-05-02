Applications open for government’s Energy Bill Discount Scheme

Applications are now open for the UK Government’s new Energy Bill Discount Scheme, which replaces previous energy relief measures.

Museums and galleries are among the energy and trade intensive industries (ETII) that are eligible to continue receiving a higher level of support on their energy costs.

Areas of work covered by the scheme include museum activities, library and archive activities, operation of historical sites and buildings and similar visitor attractions, and botanical and zoological gardens and nature reserve activities.

These businesses will receive a discount reflecting the difference between a price threshold and the relevant wholesale price. The price threshold for the scheme will be £99/MWh for gas and £185/MWh for electricity.

The discount will only apply to 70% of energy volumes and will be subject to a “maximum discount” of £40.0/MWh for gas and £89.1/MWh for electricity.

The scheme opened for applications on 26 April and eligible organisations have 90 days from that date to apply.

Further details and guidance can be found on the government’s website.