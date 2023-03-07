National Museums Liverpool recruits performers for Eurovision festival

National Museums Liverpool (NML) is recruiting performers and musicians to take part in live sessions as part of EuroFest, a two week-long cultural festival that will be held across Liverpool to support the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Building on its popular Museum Sessions YouTube series, NML is seeking singers, musicians, dancers and acrobats to perform for a new initiative, Museum Sessions Live. More than 100 performance slots will be available at sites including the Walker Art Gallery, World Museum, Museum of Liverpool, Maritime Museum and Lady Lever Art Gallery.

The sessions will be held on Fridays and Saturdays between 14 April and 13 May, the date of the Eurovision grand final. Liverpool was chosen to host the contest last year on behalf of the 2022 winner, Ukraine.

“The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, hosted on behalf of Ukraine, will entertain millions around the world as artists come together in this one-of-a-kind musical competition,” said David Watson, NML’s executive director of audiences and media. “The contest will also be seen by thousands of visitors descending on our magnificent city in the lead-up to these history-making broadcast moments.

“Museums Sessions Live, as part of EuroFest, is our opportunity to welcome everyone from near and far - providing unrivalled entertainment, animating our cultural venues and spaces like never before and importantly, for us, our opportunity to give others their time in the dazzling Eurovision spotlight. We can’t wait to see who applies!”

Cultural events are planned across the city as it prepares to be the first UK host of the singing competition since 1998. EuroFest will present 24 new commissions, 19 of which are collaborations between United Kingdom and Ukrainian artists, that will transform the city in the run-up to the contest.

These include the Blue and Yellow Submarine Parade by The Kazimier – an outdoor underwater sea disco that will make its way through the city to kickstart the Eurovision celebrations, and Izyum to Liverpool, an art installation by Ukrainian artist Katya Buchatska that will turn in Liverpool Cathedral into a train carriage replicating the journey from Ukraine to the Polish border.

The deadline for applications to Museum Sessions Live is 17 March.