Museum organisations pledge support following earthquakes

Museum organisations have been offering support and assistance to those affected by the 6 February earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria as the death toll from the disaster nears 40,000.

The International Council of Museums (Icom) says it is “ready to help respond to this disaster in coordination with its national and international committees”.

In a statement, Icom said: “The primary concern in the immediate aftermath of all disasters like these are the rescuing of those injured and the safeguarding of all lives. However, Icom would also like to draw attention to the long term risks, and the threats to heritage – like risks of thefts and smuggling – that will continue after the casualties of this disaster have been prioritised and aided.”

The council has prepared tools to help museums with disaster preparedness, including chapters in its Running a Museum Handbook.

Icom continued: “In Türkiye, there is a strong solidarity amongst museums, and museum professionals too – from the affected regions and beyond – have already being reaching out to those museums in the affected cities to bring help and assistance. Aid from those areas closest to the regions affected is especially important as roads have also been damaged making travel difficult. The security of museums staff, buildings and collections will also need attention.”

Icom said it would continue to monitor the crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic, adding: “Icom would like to recall and draw to attention of the international community its Red List for Syria which can help identify threatened heritage in situations like these.”

The council said it is “working in close contact with its national and regional committees to assess the needs”.

“The organisation is ready to offer all possible support in the disaster management efforts. ICOM will do everything it can to support emergency responses for the museums affected if they request it,” it continued.

The Museums Association (MA) has brought forward the launch of its new Humanitarian Support Fund in response to the earthquakes, and is appealing for donations. The fund has been set up to support to museum colleagues around the world who are facing humanitarian crises.

MA director Sharol Heal said: “Over the past year the Benevolent Fund has supported colleagues in Ukraine, and those that have been displaced, and we are keen to extend that support to others that are facing emergency situations.

“We will work with the International Council of Museums to make sure that funding is targeted to colleagues in need. Whilst we are of course concerned about the loss of cultural heritage and the threat to buildings and collections our primary concern is for people on the ground and we stand in solidarity with colleagues in Türkiye and Syria.”