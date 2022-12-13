Museums invited to list themselves on database for funded school trips

Museums across the UK are invited to create a listing on a new database that will support cash-strapped schools to book funded school trips.

Launching in 2023, the Great British School Trip powered by Hyundai scheme will provide financial support to schools most impacted by the cost of living crisis in order to help them pay for outings they may not otherwise be able to afford. The scheme has been set up by the car manufacturer Hyundai in response to a huge drop in school visits caused by the pandemic and the current energy crisis.

The programme aims to support 25,000 schoolchildren to go on school trips by the end of its first year. If successful, it is hoped that it will become a regular programme for schools.

The scheme will provide a booking system for teachers and is seeking to list as many venues on the system as possible to ensure schools are able to find options close to them in all nations and regions of the UK.

Museums of all sizes and types, from small local museums to large nationals, are invited to sign up for free to be listed on the database. Bookings made via the programme will come through the museum’s regular booking system.

The programme is managed by the social impact agency, We Are Futures. A spokesman for We Are Futures said: “The Great British School Trip powered by Hyundai is a new programme launching in early 2023 which will provide venues like yours with free promotion to over 500,000 teachers and all schools in the UK.

“The programme is aiming to support 25,000 young people go on school trips next year by providing financial support to schools and helping them to book into venues like yours. It is completely free to list your venue and you can take your bookings as normal.”

To register your museum, complete this form and We Are Futures will be in touch. Email partners@greatbritishschooltrip.com for more information.