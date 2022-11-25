Retailers prepare for biggest ever #MuseumShopSunday

Up to 2,000 cultural heritage attractions worldwide are expected to take in the sixth Museum Shop Sunday this weekend, with special events and promotions aimed at celebrating the range of products available in museum shops.

Participation in the event has grown year-on-year since the first Museum Shop Sunday in 2017. The promotion, on 27 November, is coordinated in the UK by the Association for Cultural Enterprises (ACE). It is part of an international movement including Museum Store Sunday in the US.

The initiative aims to highlight the vital role of retail in arts, cultural and heritage venues during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year. Participation is open to all non-profit cultural venues, including museums, galleries, cathedrals, libraries, theatres, historic houses and gardens.

Planned activities and promotions include craft demonstrations, book signings, food and drink tastings, competitions, prize draws and free gifts.

The Association for Cultural Enterprises (ACE) advises institutions to plan “anything that will drive footfall and publicity on the day and create a feel good factor”.

Participating venues can use ACE’s marketing toolkit to create web banners, posters and social media posts. The association has also produced a social media strategy, featuring practical advice, expertise and customisable templates.

ACE is urging institutions to share their plans so they can be included on the Museum Shop Sunday What’s On page and social channels.

The event will be promoted on social media under the hashtag #MuseumShopSunday.

Participants have commended the event for shining a spotlight on museum and heritage retail. In a comment shared by ACE, Rebecca Hossain, director of commercial and operations at Sir John Soane’s Museum, said: “The international movement Museum Shop Sunday is such a great sector-wide feel-good promotion of all our beautiful heritage shops. Our cultural enterprise sector rocks!”