Nottingham Castle Trust appoints joint chief executives

Nottingham Castle Trust has announced the appointment of two new chief executives.

The role will be shared by Annie Hurst and Heather Mayfield. They will take over from David Johns, who has been interim chief executive for the past year.

Mayfield is returning to the role after spending four years as acting CEO of the trust from 2015-19. Hurst is a museum and heritage consultant with more than 20 years’ experience working in the sector.

The announcement follows the recruitment of new board members earlier this month after former chair Ted Cantle and fellow trustee Richard Tresidder stepped down.

The trust’s chair Susan Hallam said: “The trust has had an interim chief executive for a year and, with the appointment of a raft of new trustees, the time was right to introduce Annie and Heather who will now work with the freshly appointed board to look to the future of the castle.

“We want to thank our formerly interim chief executive David Johns for his hard work and dedication during the last twelve months.”

The appointment comes after a difficult year for the trust, which has been under fire for its handling of a serious incident that took place in August 2021, when local poet Panya Banjoko says her grandchildren were racially abused by another child at the castle’s adventure playground.

The trust is also being taken to an employment tribunal by its former CEO Sara Blair-Manning, who claims she was wrongfully dismissed in August 2021.