Shortlist for Family Friendly Museum Award revealed

Kids in Museums has announced the 16 venues that have been shortlisted for the Family Friendly Museum Award 2022.

The annual award celebrates UK museums, galleries, historic homes and heritage sites that excel in welcoming children and delivering memorable experiences for families.

“We all know our wonderful museums here in the UK provide memorable and immersive learning experiences and time for connection with family members,” said Philip Mould, president of Kids in Museums.

“Here at Kids in Museums we think it has never been more important to celebrate this. More than just dynamic learning, this shortlist demonstrates the unbridled delight and joy that our museums can unlock in children and families. They can be the foundations for families to connect to the world around them.”

Families across the country voted for their favourite heritage attraction on the Kids in Museums website. A panel of museum experts, children and young people then whittled down the nominations to create the shortlist. The winners will be announced in October.