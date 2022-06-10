Artes Mundi art prize to be presented across Wales

The Artes Mundi international contemporary art prize and exhibition will be shown at multiple venues across Wales for the first time.

The 10th edition of the biennial event will take place at Mostyn, Llandudno; Oriel Davies Gallery, Newtown; Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Swansea; National Museum Cardiff; and Chapter, Cardiff.

Artes Mundi is based in Cardiff and works with artists whose work engages with social reality and lived experience. It is being run in partnership with the Bagri Foundation, which promotes Asian arts and culture.

Seven artists have been shortlisted for the prize: Rushdi Anwar (Born Kurdistan. Lives and works between Thailand and Australia); Carolina Caycedo (Born UK to Colombian parents. Lives and works in US); Alia Farid (Born Kuwait. Lives and works between Kuwait City and Puerto Rico); Naomi Rincón Gallardo (Born US. Lives and works in Mexico); Taloi Havani (Born Bougainville, Nakas/Hakö tribe. Lives and works in Australia); Nguyễn Trinh Thi (Born and continues to live and work in Vietnam) and Mounira Al Solh (Born Lebanon. Lives and works in the Netherlands).

Work by each artist will feature in the biennial exhibition, which is taking place from October 2023 to March 2024. The winner of the £40,000 Artes Mundi Prize – the UK’s largest contemporary art prize – will be announced during the exhibition run.

Past editions of Artes Mundi work has helped establish the reputations of artists such as Dineo Seshee Bopape, Prabhakar Pachpute, Ragnar Kjartansson, Theaster Gates, John Akomfrah, Teresa Margolles, Xu Bing and Tania Bruguera.

Nigel Prince, the director of Artes Mundi, said: “AM10 will prove a watershed moment for Artes Mundi. As we simultaneously celebrate the legacies of the past twenty years working with some of the most exceptional artistic voices of recent times, we look ahead with our nationwide partners to presenting work from this edition’s shortlist that will speak to the urgent issues of our times in the most immediate of ways.”

Artes Mundi receives core funding from the Arts Council of Wales and Cardiff Council alongside support from other sources including the Welsh Government, British Council, various foundations, trusts, embassies, cultural agencies and individuals.