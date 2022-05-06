Kim Kardashian sparks conservation debate in Marilyn Monroe dress

Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday' dress was acquired by Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in 2016 Ripley’s Believe It or Not

Kim Kardashian's outfit for this year's Met Gala has led to a fierce debate among conservators and curators about the ethics of wearing historic fashion.

The reality star donned the original gown worn by Marilyn Monroe to sing happy birthday to president John F Kennedy in May 1962. Created by Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis, the skintight, jewelled garment is believed to be the most expensive garment ever sold, fetching $4.8m when it was acquired by the Ripley's Believe it Or Not Museum at auction in 2016.

Kardashian wore the dress for several minutes on the Met Gala red carpet before changing into a replica. Because no adjustments could be made, the star was unable to fasten the dress at the back and wore a fur stole to conceal the open zip.

Poll | Kim Kardashian has sparked a conservation debate after wearing an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the Met Gala: https://t.co/RgFUZDSGB3 Is it ever acceptable for historically significant fashion to be reworn? — Museums Association (@MuseumsAssoc) May 6, 2022

The Los Angeles Times reports that the decision by Ripley's - which is listed as an attractions company rather than a museum and does not hold an accessioned collection - to allow a garment of such historic significance to be reworn had left textile conservators and fashion curators “speechless”.

“I’m frustrated because it sets back what is considered professional treatment for historic costume,” Sarah Scaturro, chief conservator at the Cleveland Museum of Art, told the LA Times. “In the '80s, a bunch of costume professionals came together to state a resolution that historic costume should not be worn. So my worry is that colleagues in historic costume collections are now going to be pressured by important people to let them wear garments.”

Another art conservator, Cara Varnell, told the paper: “We just don’t wear archived historic pieces... something that’s archived means it has enough cultural importance that we value it and want to save it. The dress represents something very important — it’s part of our collective cultural heritage. I’m speechless over it.”

Glad the Kim K. convo is raising awareness about the ethics of wearing historic fashion. The LA Times asked me if I could think of comparable examples of celebrities wearing iconic museum pieces on the red carpet and I couldn’t–can you? It’s not unprecedented, though. A long 🧵: — Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell (@HottyCouture) May 5, 2022

Ripley's said Kardashian had added to the garment's historic significance by wearing it to the gala.

“We are truly proud to be the stewards of such an iconic artifact and are excited to be able to add to its cultural significance with Kim Kardashian, who is sharing the story of Marylin Monroe and her iconic career with an entirely new generation,” Ripley’s vice president of publishing and licensing, Amanda Joiner, said in a statement.