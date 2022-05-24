Julie’s Bicycle launches climate justice hub

A free online library of climate justice resources has been launched to support organisations such as museums that want to understand the systemic causes of the climate crisis and how it intersects with issues of social, economic and environmental injustice.

The Creative Climate Justice Hub, which has been created by the climate action non-profit Julie’s Bicycle, will also examine how arts and culture are responding creatively to the environmental emergency. It shows how artists and creatives are mobilising through action, creativity, connecting to communities and using their voices to champion change.

The hub is a “living library” of culture focused resources, case studies and information on climate justice. It aims to show how organisation can take action at “the intersections of racial justice, gender, decolonisation, extraction, land justice, the rights of nature, and environmental justice”.

Farah Ahmed, the climate justice lead at Julie’s Bicycle, said: “The climate crisis is as much a social issue as it is scientific and it’s vital that to take action on climate change, we understand its root causes. With the Hub, our aim is to encourage a deeper, more inclusive conversation about climate and empower artists and creative practitioners from marginalised and frontline communities to take leadership in this space.”

The Creative Climate Justice Hub is a result of programmes delivered by Julie’s Bicycle in partnership with Arts Council England, British Council, Paddington Development Trust, and its Creative Climate Leadership programme.

Love Ssega, a musician and artist who took part in the Season for Change programme lead by Julie’s Bicycle and ArtsAdmin, said: “Julie’s Bicycle has been supporting musicians like myself for many years, and as the enormity of the climate crisis dawns on wider society their work is becoming even more critical. I hope this hub enables those starting off in their climate journey to the seasoned professionals a chance to build and share knowledge, as we all need to be in this together.”