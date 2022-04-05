Queer Britain opens to public in May

Queer Britain, the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum, will open on 5 May at 2 Granary Square in King's Cross, London.

The new museum will be dedicated to celebrating the stories, people and places intrinsic to the queer community in the UK.

The space will include four galleries, a workshop, an education space, gift shop and offices for the museum team. The venue will be fully accessible and free to visit.

Established in 2018, Queer Britain’s newly found space will be leased from the Art Fund and succeeds The House of Illustration, the previous tenants who are moving to a larger space. Queer Britain holds its tenancy for two years.

Jenny Waldman, director of the Art Fund, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Queer Britain as our new tenants. Their exciting proposal for the first UK museum dedicated to exporing LGBTQ+ histories, people and ideas was warmly supported by our trustees, and we’re thrilled that our beautiful building in Granary Square will be home for the first phase of the Queer Britain museum. It promises to be an essential destination.”

Joseph Galliano, director and co-founder of Queer Britain, said: “It’s time the UK had an LGBTQ+ museum for all. And we are delighted to have found our first home in beautiful Granary Square with Art Fund as our first landlord. It’s a prime location accessible to swathes of the country and in a part of town with a rich queer heritage.”

The Queer Britain archive remains accessible by appointment to the public and researchers at Bishopsgate Institute.