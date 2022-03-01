York Museums boss to join National Trust for Scotland

York Museums Trust has announced that its chief executive officer, Reyahn King, will step down in the summer to become the director of heritage properties at the National Trust for Scotland.

King joined York Museums Trust in 2015 and oversaw York Castle Museum, Yorkshire Museum, York Museum Gardens, York Art Gallery and York St Mary’s.

During her time at the trust she introduced a new vision and mission and oversaw the opening of two new permanent galleries: Jurassic Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Museum and Shaping the Body at York Castle Museum. She also led an inclusion, diversity and anti-racism programme.

Before moving to York, King was the head of the Heritage Lottery Fund West Midlands. She is also on the board of Culture Perth and Kinross.

King said: “It has been a joy and a privilege to lead the amazing staff at York Museums Trust and to be part of York’s cultural scene. I am thrilled to be joining National Trust for Scotland at a time when NTS is doing such important work for Scottish culture, heritage and nature.”

Meanwhile Hannah Fox, the project lead for Derby Museums’ £18m redevelopment of the Museum of Making, has been appointed director of the Bowes Museum in County Durham.

Fox, who will take up her role in May, has been an advisory board member for museums including Manchester Museum of Science and Industry, the Horniman Museum and Gardens in London and the Museum of Homelessness. She is a board member of the Thackray Museum of Medicine, Leeds.

Fox said: “I’m honoured to have been chosen to become the director of the Bowes Museum and to lead the museum through its next chapter. I’m confident that its exceptional staff, trustees and supporters are well placed to face the opportunities ahead and I relish the chance to help make the Bowes Museum dynamic and resilient. I’m committed to developing this incredible museum to be widely recognised as a cultural leader that meaningfully serves its community.”