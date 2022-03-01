Nottingham Castle draws line under race incident as curator files complaint

An independent investigation at Nottingham Castle Trust has found “almost entirely in favour” of freelance curator Panya Banjoko, who had complained about the organisation’s handling of an incident in which she says her grandchildren were assaulted and racially abused on castle grounds.

The investigation found that the trust’s fact-finding process was insufficiently done, witness statements were taken but not corroborated, a safeguarding report form was not completed and there was a general lack of awareness and training in safeguarding policy and procedure.

The investigation report said: “It appears the leadership were not well equipped or experienced enough to deal with customer incidents and take overall control.”

Although it said staff had been slow to call the police, the report noted that they did call the police and said their actions to put the children involved first had demonstrated that they were “sympathetic, compassionate and caring”.

The report advised that “lessons learned from this incident are translated into an appropriate action plan”.

The Nottingham Castle Trust Board said “significant lessons” had been learned from the incident. In a statement, which can be read in full below, the board apologised to the parties involved, saying: “We want to formally apologise to both families. It is clear the incident could have been handled in a way that they would have felt better supported, and staff felt more prepared, potentially creating a better outcome for all parties.

“We apologise to our team who faced this difficult situation without that specialist training and to both families who trusted that this had been completed before their visit to the castle.”

The trust said a group has been formed and led by a regional expert “to identify and react to a range of EDI matters with a thorough listening and learning process underway”. It said the senior leadership team is working through each of the recommendations, and an interim anti-racism statement will be made ahead of a more detailed policy.

Banjoko, who says she abstained from the investigation because she lacked confidence in the trust to manage it fairly, has called on Nottingham City Council to conduct a formal investigation, saying the trust is currently failing to follow some of the recommendations set out in the independent investigation.

Banjoko also criticised the lack of representation of the African Caribbean community on the board of trustees.

In a further complaint to the Charity Commission asking it to investigate the trust's “institutional incompetence”, Banjoko said the incident had caused “great harm to my mental health and wellbeing and that of my family”.

Banjoko told Museums Journal that while she had been offered a meeting with the trust, she had been told that no trustee would be in attendance, which she said was “unacceptable given the circumstances”.

She added: “I declined to be involved in the investigation because I had no confidence in it being managed fairly by the trust but did provide a statement. My lack of confidence was borne out when they edited my statement and omitted parts of it from the report. Staff did assist but this was only after I insisted and this was captured on film. I believe if the trust is truly committed to diversity and inclusion then they would have met with me sooner and would make themselves available now but they have not.”

Asked about these allegations, a spokeswoman for the trust said: “The trust has completed its investigation and is satisfied that positive improvements have and are continuing to be made. We are now focused on making the castle a great place to visit for as many people as possible from a wide range of backgrounds.”