New manager for Great North Museum

Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums has appointed Malavika Anderson as the manager of the Great North Museum: Hancock.

Anderson joins from London’s Wellcome Collection, where she was the head of live programme. She has also worked at University of Cambridge, Goethe-Institut and the Museum of Modern Art, New York.

The museum opened on its existing site in 1884 but was merged with two other museums in 2009 as part of a £26m capital development to become the Great North Museum: Hancock.

“The museum holds such a special place in the hearts of people across the North East and plays a significant role in enriching the cultural, educational and social landscape of the region and beyond,” Anderson said.

“Since moving to Newcastle in 2020, I have loved visiting the museum – it is a very special place with an amazing history. The breadth and scale of its internationally significant collections and fantastic programmes inspire children, young people and adults alike.

“This is a challenging but exciting time for museums and cultural spaces. They play a crucial role in bringing people together in accessible, public spaces and help us to reflect on the world in which we live in quite profound ways.”

Anderson studied at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. She began her career working with artists and producing exhibitions.

Anderson is also a lecturer, trustee at Norfolk & Norwich Festival and board member at Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge.

In 2016, she was one of four museum professionals accepted to Arts Council England’s Change Makers leadership programme.