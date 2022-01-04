Museum, gallery and heritage professionals recognised in New Year Honours
Diane Lees, the director-general of the Imperial War Museums, is among the museum, gallery and heritage professionals recognised in 2022’s New Year Honours list.
Lees, who became the first female director-general of the museum in 2008, was awarded a damehood for her services to museums and heritage.
Peter Murray, founding and executive director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, received a knighthood for his services to the arts. Murray, who founded the park in 1977 and saw it named Art Fund Museum of the Year in 2014, is due to retire in March this year.
Twenty-one people received awards for their contributions to museums, arts and heritage, out of a total of 1,277 recognised on the honours list.
A number were recognised for their work to protect heritage during the pandemic, including Laurence Magnus, chair of Historic England, who received a CBE.
Andrew Lovett, CEO of the Black Country Living Museum and chair of the Association for Independent Museums, received an OBE for services to cultural heritage, particularly during Covid-19.
Read the full list of museum, arts and heritage professionals who were recognised in the New Year Honours below.
Dames Commander of the British Empire
Diane Elizabeth Lees, director-general of the Imperial War Museums. For services to museums and heritage.
Knights Bachelor
Peter Edward Murray, founding and executive director, Yorkshire Sculpture Park. For services to the arts.
Commanders of the Order of the British Empire
Laurence Henry Philip Magnus, chair, Historic England and member, Culture Recovery Board. For services to heritage particularly during Covid-19.
Katherine Lyndsay Mavor, chief executive, English Heritage Trust. For services to heritage.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire
Aonghus Coinn Huntly Gordon, founding trustee, Ruskin Mill Trust. For services to cultural heritage and education
Andrew Ian Lovett, chair, Association of Independent Museums. For services to cultural heritage, particularly during Covid-19.
Roger Ronald Highfield, science director, Science Museum Group. For services to public engagement with science.
Members of the Order of the British Empire
Darren Barker, principal conservation officer, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and managing director, Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust. For services to heritage.
Robert Franklin Bud, keeper emeritus and museologist, the Science Museum. For services to the Science Museum and northern industrial heritage.
Phillip Dawe, team leader, Sir Keith Park Building Restoration Project, RAF Northolt. For voluntary service to military aviation heritage.
Sally Elizabeth Embree, head, Technical Conservation Team, Historic England. For services to heritage.
Reynold James Kirk, for services to the North Irish Horse Regimental Association and to the Carrickfergus Community Heritage Project.
Daniel William Munro Martin, for services to libraries and to heritage in Scotland.
William John Griffiths, director, Milton Keynes Museum. For services to museums and to the community in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.
Christopher Mark Moore, vice-chair, Bletchley Park Trust and chair, FightforSight. For charitable and voluntary services to heritage and to visually impaired people.
Angelina Gillian Osborne, for services to cultural heritage.
Irna Mumtaz Qureshi, co-founder, Bradford Literature Festival. For services to heritage.
Emma Louise Simpson, director, Simpson Brickwork Conservation Limited. For services to heritage conservation.
Bharatkumar Jagatsingh Sisodia, for services to culture, to heritage and to the community in Greater Manchester.
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire
John Bramham, chair, The Friends of Old Christ Church, Waterloo, Merseyside. For services to community heritage.
Alexis Page, head of safety and risk, English Heritage. For services to heritage safety during Covid-19.
The full list of 2022 honours is available here.