Museum, gallery and heritage professionals recognised in New Year Honours

Diane Lees, the director-general of the Imperial War Museums, is among the museum, gallery and heritage professionals recognised in 2022’s New Year Honours list.

Lees, who became the first female director-general of the museum in 2008, was awarded a damehood for her services to museums and heritage.

Peter Murray, founding and executive director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, received a knighthood for his services to the arts. Murray, who founded the park in 1977 and saw it named Art Fund Museum of the Year in 2014, is due to retire in March this year.

Twenty-one people received awards for their contributions to museums, arts and heritage, out of a total of 1,277 recognised on the honours list.

A number were recognised for their work to protect heritage during the pandemic, including Laurence Magnus, chair of Historic England, who received a CBE.

Andrew Lovett, CEO of the Black Country Living Museum and chair of the Association for Independent Museums, received an OBE for services to cultural heritage, particularly during Covid-19.

Read the full list of museum, arts and heritage professionals who were recognised in the New Year Honours below.