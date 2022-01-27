First Carbon Literacy training launched for UK museum sector

Roots & Branches, a partnership project between Manchester Museum, Museum Development North West (MDNW) and the Carbon Literacy Project, has launched the first museum sector-specific Carbon Literacy toolkit.

The toolkit can be delivered remotely or as face-to-face training, covering specific content relevant to museums, including how they can tackle the climate crisis and how to take action. It is hoped that over the next two years, 1,500 museum professionals and volunteers will participate in the training and certify as Carbon Literate.

The toolkit builds on training previously offered by NWMD that reached 320 people across 40 organisations and included a “train the trainer” element. The new model will be delivered by museum development officers, although museums that want to deliver the training themselves will be supported to do this.

All UK museums are eligible to take part via the Carbon Literacy Project website, which already hosts training packages for other sectors including local authorities and universities.

Roots & Branches is supported with £136,750 of Arts Council England National Lottery Project Grant funding and aims to accelerate the museum sector’s ability to respond to the climate crisis. As well as providing the toolkit to support the sector to make necessary changes, the project will see Manchester Museum create a co-working hub of cultural environmental action coordinated by new environmental action manager post.

“Sustainability has always been a core part of Manchester Museum’s work and we are proud to be the world’s first Carbon Literate museum,” said Esme Ward, director of Manchester Museum.

“It is increasingly difficult to ignore the inequalities in our society, including those created by the climate crisis, and this unique partnership between Manchester Museum, MDNW and the Carbon Literacy Project is passionate about the role that museums can and should play in addressing this.

"The launch of this toolkit is critical in developing a museum sector that supports ecological thinking and action and inspires change and cooperation.”