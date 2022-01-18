Douglas Gilmore named managing director of Museum of London Docklands

The Museum of London has announced the appointment of Douglas Gilmore as managing director of its east London site, Museum of London Docklands.

Gilmore will lead the daily management and strategy for the site, working alongside Museum of London director Sharon Ament and the executive team.

Gilmore, who has previously served as a governor for the Museum of London, joins the organisation from the Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archaeology, where he was interim commercial director. He was the trading director at the National Gallery between 2009-20.

Gilmore began his career as a Marks & Spencers graduate trainee and has worked for many of the biggest high street retailers, as well as pursuing a career in international franchising.

He is non-executive director of the Museum of the Home Enterprises Ltd, a fellow of the Royal Society and an alumnus and member of the Association of the National Youth Theatre. He has also served as a trustee of the Museum of the Home, Bootstrap Charity and WAC Arts.

Gilmore’s appointment comes at a moment of transition for the Museum of London Docklands. The Canary Wharf site, which opened in 2003 and tells the story of trade, commerce and migration in London, will play an increasingly important role during the closure of the museum’s central site at London Wall as it moves to its new £332m home in West Smithfield.

Gilmore's role will be to “maximise the potential of the Docklands site to deliver on its aspiration to become one of the most evocative museums in London’s cultural landscape”, as well as implementing the museum’s overall vision to “reach more people, become better known and engage every school child in the city”.

Gilmore said: “I’m honoured to take up this role at the Museum of London Docklands and I’m hugely ambitious about what we can achieve at this moment of transition for the organisation. The museum is a fantastic place to visit, learn and explore and I’m keen to work with staff, volunteers, visitors, local communities, partners and stakeholders to become a major national institution.”

Ament said: “The Museum of London Docklands holds a unique and important role in London’s cultural landscape and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Douglas at this exciting time. I know he will be a fantastic champion as we continue to deliver a first-class programme of thought-provoking displays, engaging exhibitions, and fantastic events.”

The announcement is one of a number of senior appointments and changes at the Museum of London as it strengthens its leadership team during the redevelopment.

Within the executive team, Anne-Marie Foster has been appointed chief officer, people and culture, Nicola Jones becomes chief financial officer, Andrew Marcus becomes chief officer, communications and digital, and Alec Shaw becomes director of new museum project and estate.

Other senior appointments include Sarah Miseldine as head of finance and Trish Thomas as head of digital innovation.

There are also promotions for Antony Berry, who becomes head of fundraising at the museum, Natalie Rowan, who becomes head of marketing and PR and Jamie Reece, who becomes head of marketing and communications for Culture Mile.

Gilmore will start his role at the Museum of London Docklands in April 2022.