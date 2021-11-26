Museum retailers gear up for #MuseumShopSunday

More than 1,600 cultural attractions worldwide are expected to take in the fifth Museum Shop Sunday on 28 November, with special events and promotions aimed at celebrating the range of products available in museum shops.

The event is coordinated in the UK by the Association for Cultural Enterprises (ACE). It is part of an international movement including Museum Store Sunday in the US.

The initiative aims to highlight the vital role of retail in arts, cultural and heritage venues during one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year. Participation is open to all non-profit cultural venues, including museums, galleries, cathedrals, libraries, theatres, historic houses and gardens.

Planned activities and promotions include craft demonstrations, book signings, food and drink tastings, competitions, prize draws and free gifts.

The Association for Cultural Enterprises (ACE) advises institutions to “highlight what makes shopping at your venue unique – whether it’s bespoke gifts, ethical sourcing or locally crafted products with stories linked to your organisation”.

Participating venues can use ACE’s marketing toolkit to create web banners, posters and social media posts. The association has also produced a social media strategy, featuring practical advice, expertise and customisable templates.

ACE is urging institutions to share their plans so they can be included on the Museum Shop Sunday What’s On page and social channels.

The event will be promoted on social media under the hashtag #MuseumShopSunday.