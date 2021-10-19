Funding programme launched to support Northern Irish arts venues

A £750,000 funding programme has been launched in Northern Ireland to support arts organisations reopening following the Covid pandemic.

The Health and Safely Capital Programme is being run by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, on behalf of the Department for Communities. It will support the purchasing of equipment and/or minor works required to address any health and safety issues created by the pandemic, or that have been an outstanding maintenance issue.

For example, areas may need to be reworked to allow for social distancing or equipment purchased to enable delivery of projects outdoors.

Roisín McDonough, chief executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said it welcomes applications from the widest possible range of organisations and in particular, from those whose projects benefit individuals categorised under Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act 1998, which ensures equality of opportunity and good relations are central to policy making and service delivery.

“The arts council welcomes this funding for the arts and culture sector,” McDonough added. “The Health and Safety Capital Programme funding will ensure that organisations have proper measures in place to welcome the return of their staff, artists and audiences.”

Online application are now open and will close at 12 noon on Friday 5 November. Applicants do not have to be primarily an arts organisation but the purpose of the requested equipment must be focused on the arts. Full guidance notes are available online.

Decisions are expected in mid-January 2022.