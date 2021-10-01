Architects appointed to lead Liverpool waterfront transformation

National Museum Liverpool (NML) has announced the team of architects that will transform the city's historic waterfront.

The announcement comes just two months after Unesco stripped the area of its world heritage status, citing “irreversible loss” to the historic value of its Victorian docks.

The star-studded team, which is a collaboration between the architects Asif Khan Studio, David Adjaye, Mariam Kamara and artist Theaster Gates will lead the Waterfront Transformation Project: Canning Dock.

The project will transform the area between the Royal Albert Dock and Mann Island, as well as revitalising the waterfront facilities, as part of NML’s 10-year masterplan to reimagine Liverpool’s waterfront.

The winning team will focus on the public realm, including a public art strategy, new bridges spanning from the Pump House to Mann Island, transformation of the two dry docks into an educational and cultural experience, and animation of the water.

NML will work collaboratively with the design team to build on strengths, respond to challenges and opportunities and be a catalyst for social improvements and creating space for people and communities.

The Canning Dock project, managed by Colander Associates, is supported by £120,000 of funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as part of its Race Equality Programme.

Mike Wharton, the Liverpool City Region portfolio holder for culture, tourism and the visitor economy, said: “We are committed to tackling racial inequality and facing up to the shameful legacy of our region’s role in the slave trade.

Our International Slavery Museum is the only museum of its kind in the country and a vitally important institution, not just locally but nationally and internationally too, in educating people in the sins of the past. This exciting project will both redevelop the Dr Martin Luther King Jr Building and transform the entire waterfront, attracting even more people to visit and learn about the transatlantic slave trade and its legacy.

“Last year we launched a Race Equality Programme to help tackle the systemic injustice and inequality that many Black, Asian and people from other ethnic minorities still face. As part of that, it is important that we’re able to help support the International Slavery Museum to evolve and grow.

Understanding and learning from our history is an integral part of building the brighter, fairer and more socially just future we all want – and our local museums are central to that.”